SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters In Information Systems Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 191 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 47 making it to the final list for Online Masters In Information Systems Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-information-systems-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters In Information Systems Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Auburn University
Boston University
Carnegie Mellon University
Clark University
Colorado State University Global
Colorado Technical University
Dallas Baptist University
DePaul University
Florida State University
George Mason University
George Washington University
Indiana University Bloomington
Kennesaw State University
Lawrence Technological University
Liberty University
Marist College
Mississippi State University
Missouri University of Science and Technology
Montclair State University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
North Carolina A&T State University
Oklahoma State University
Pace University
Penn State World Campus
Regis University
Rivier University
Sam Houston State University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Tarleton State University
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
Towson University
UNC Greensboro
University of Arkansas
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Cincinnati
University of Denver
University of Maine
University of Maryland - Baltimore County
University of Massachusetts Lowell
University of Michigan-Dearborn
University of South Florida
University of Utah
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Virginia Tech
Webster University
West Texas A&M University
Wilmington University
