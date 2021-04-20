SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in internet Security Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 191 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 37 making it to the final list for Online Masters in internet Security Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-internet-security-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters in internet Security Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Bellevue University

Champlain College

Dakota State University

Drexel University

EC-Council University

ECPI University

Excelsior College

Florida Institute of Technology

George Mason University

Iowa State University

Johns Hopkins University

La Salle University

Lewis University

Liberty University

Mercy College

National University

New York University

Norwich University

Penn State World Campus

Robert Morris University

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Southern Arkansas University

Southern New Hampshire University

Syracuse University

University of Arizona

University of California, Berkeley

University of Charleston

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Dallas

University of Delaware

University of Detroit Mercy

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Rhode Island

University of San Diego

University of Southern California

Western Governors University

Wilmington University

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

