SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters In Legal Studies Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 177 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 30 making it to the final list for Online Masters In Legal Studies Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-legal-studies-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters In Legal Studies Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Albany Law School

American University

Arizona State University

California University of Pennsylvania

Drexel University

Florida State University

Hamline University

Hodges University

Liberty University

Northeastern University

Nova Southeastern University

Pepperdine University

Regent University

Saint Leo University

Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law

Seton Hall University

St. Mary's University

Trinity International University

University of Arizona

University of Illinois Springfield

University of Oklahoma

University Of The Pacific

University Of Tulsa

Vermont Law School

Wake Forest University

Washington University in St. Louis

Webster University

West Virginia University

Western Michigan University

Widener University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

