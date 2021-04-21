SEATTLE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters In Organizational Leadership Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 172 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 60 making it to the final list for Online Masters In Organizational Leadership Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-organizational-leadership-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters In Organizational Leadership Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Baker University
Belhaven University
Brandman University
California Baptist University, Online
Campbellsville University
Champlain College
Charleston Southern University
Colorado State University Global
Colorado Technical University
Columbia Southern University
Cornerstone University
Creighton University
Crown College
Duquesne University
Eastern University
Florida Institute of Technology
Fresno Pacific University
Geneva College
George Washington University
Gonzaga University
Goodwin College
Indiana Wesleyan University
Jacksonville University
Johns Hopkins University
LeTourneau University
Lewis University
Lincoln Christian University
Lindenwood University
Medaille College
Mercer University
Mercy College
Messiah College
Michigan State University
National University
Neumann University
Northcentral University
Norwich University
Pfeiffer University
Point Loma Nazarene University
Quinnipiac University
Regent University
Regis University
Robert Morris University
Saint Joseph's University
Saint Louis University
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Southern New Hampshire University
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
St. Bonaventure University
The University of Alabama
Trevecca Nazarene University
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Kansas
University of Northwestern, St. Paul
University of Saint Francis
University of South Dakota
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Western Governors University
Western Kentucky University
Winona State University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com