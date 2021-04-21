SEATTLE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters In Organizational Leadership Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 172 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 60 making it to the final list for Online Masters In Organizational Leadership Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-organizational-leadership-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters In Organizational Leadership Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Baker University

Belhaven University

Brandman University

California Baptist University, Online

Campbellsville University

Champlain College

Charleston Southern University

Colorado State University Global

Colorado Technical University

Columbia Southern University

Cornerstone University

Creighton University

Crown College

Duquesne University

Eastern University

Florida Institute of Technology

Fresno Pacific University

Geneva College

George Washington University

Gonzaga University

Goodwin College

Indiana Wesleyan University

Jacksonville University

Johns Hopkins University

LeTourneau University

Lewis University

Lincoln Christian University

Lindenwood University

Medaille College

Mercer University

Mercy College

Messiah College

Michigan State University

National University

Neumann University

Northcentral University

Norwich University

Pfeiffer University

Point Loma Nazarene University

Quinnipiac University

Regent University

Regis University

Robert Morris University

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Louis University

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Southern New Hampshire University

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

St. Bonaventure University

The University of Alabama

Trevecca Nazarene University

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Kansas

University of Northwestern, St. Paul

University of Saint Francis

University of South Dakota

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Western Governors University

Western Kentucky University

Winona State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

