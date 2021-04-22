SEATTLE, Apr. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Public Administration Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 139 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 53 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Public Administration Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-public-administration-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters in Public Administration Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American University

Arkansas State University

Barry University

Brandman University

California State University - Long Beach

California State University - Northridge

California State University - San Bernardino

California State University Dominguez Hills

Centenary University

Clark University

Clemson University

East Carolina University

Eastern Kentucky University

Excelsior College

Florida International University

Fort Hays State University

Georgia College & State University

Golden Gate University - San Francisco

Indiana University - Bloomington

Johns Hopkins University

Kent State University

Liberty University

Lindenwood University

Marist College

National University

Northeastern University

Northwestern University

Norwich University

Nova Southeastern University

Old Dominion University

Rutgers University - Newark

Sam Houston State University

San Diego State University

Seton Hall University

Texas A&M International University

Texas A&M University - College Station

The University of Alabama

The University of Texas at Arlington

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

The University of West Florida

Touro University Worldwide

University of Baltimore

University of Central Florida

University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus

University of Delaware

University of Illinois at Springfield

University of Miami

University of Missouri-Columbia

University of Montana

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of San Francisco

University of Southern California

Villanova University

