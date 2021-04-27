SEATTLE, Apr. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Phd Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 184 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 40 making it to the final list for Online Phd Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-phd-programs/

2021 Online Phd Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Amridge University

Andrews University

Bellevue University

Capella University

Colorado State University

Concordia University, Chicago

DePaul University

Duquesne University

Endicott College

Faulkner University

George Washington University

Grand Canyon University

Idaho State University

Indiana State University

Indiana University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Iowa State University

Liberty University

Medical University of South Carolina

North Carolina A&T State University

Northcentral University

Nova Southeastern University

Regent University

Robert Morris University

Saybrook University

Texas Tech University

The University of Alabama

University at Buffalo

University of Colorado Denver

University of Florida

University of Louisiana at Monroe

University of Missouri

University of New Mexico

University of North Dakota

University of Northern Colorado

University Of South Dakota

University of Texas at Tyler

University of the Cumberlands

Walden University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

