SEATTLE, Apr. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online RN To BSN Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 136 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 66 making it to the final list for Online RN To BSN Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-rn-to-bsn-online-programs/

2021 Online RN To BSN Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adventist University of Health Sciences

Allen College

American Public University

Anna Maria College

Arizona State University

Austin Peay State University

Bethel University

Bethel University, McKenzie

Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing

Boise State University

California University of Pennsylvania

Campbellsville University

Chamberlain University

Clarkson College

Colorado Christian University

Columbia College

Columbus State University

Concordia University, St. Paul

Delta State University

Drexel University

Eastern Illinois University

Eastern Kentucky University

Eastern Mennonite University

Farmingdale State College

Fitchburg State University

Fort Hays State University

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University

Frostburg State University

Georgia Highlands College

Indiana University

King University

Liberty University

McNeese State University

Minot State University

Mississippi College

Mississippi University for Women

Nevada State College

New England Institute of Technology

Northwestern Oklahoma State University

Old Dominion University

Penn State World Campus

Rivier University

Rutgers University

Sam Houston State University

Slippery Rock University

Southern New Hampshire University

Stanbridge University

State University of New York at Delhi

The College of St. Scholastica

The University of Akron

University of Arkansas

University of Central Missouri

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

University of Louisville

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Missouri

University of Nebraska Medical Center

University of North Alabama

University of North Carolina Wilmington

University of North Georgia

University of Saint Francis

University of South Carolina

University of South Florida

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Washburn University

Western Governors University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

