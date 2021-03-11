SEATTLE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 42 Software Engineering Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 157 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 157 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 42 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Software Engineering Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-software-engineering-degree-program/
2021 Software Engineering Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Baker College
Bellevue University
Brandeis University
Brigham Young University, Idaho
California Polytechnic State University
California State University, Monterey Bay
Champlain College
Dakota State University
DePaul University
Drexel University
East Carolina University
Eastern Florida State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Florida Institute of Technology
Fresno Pacific University
George Mason University
Iowa State University
Kennesaw State University
Liberty University
Mercer University
Miami University
Michigan Technological University
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Montana Tech
Pennsylvania State University
Robert Morris University
Rochester Institute Of Technology
Saint Cloud State University
Saint Leo University
San Jose State University
Southern New Hampshire University
Stevens Institute Of Technology
Trine University
University of California, Irvine
University of Michigan, Dearborn
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
University of Texas, Dallas
University Of West Florida
Washington State University
Western Governors University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com