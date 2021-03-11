SEATTLE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Supply Chain Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 160 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 160 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Supply Chain Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-supply-chain-management-degree-programs/

2021 Supply Chain Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American Public University System

Anderson University

Arizona State University

Athens State University

Auburn University

Baker College

Ball State University

Bellevue University

Brandman University

Capella University

Clarkson University

Clayton State University

Coastline Community College

Colorado Christian University

Colorado Technical University

Davidson County Community College

DeSales University

East Carolina University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Florida International University

Florida State College, Jacksonville

Forsyth Technical Community College

Fox Valley Technical College

Franklin University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Kennesaw State University

Liberty University

Lindenwood University

Lipscomb University

Metropolitan State University

Michigan State University

Minnesota State University, Moorhead

Murray State University

Northern Arizona University

Northern Kentucky University

Palo Alto College

Park University

Portland State University

Shoreline Community College

Southern New Hampshire University

Southern Wesleyan University

Temple University

University of Alabama, Huntsville

University of Arkansas

University of Houston, Victoria

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Saint Francis

University of Texas, Austin

University of Texas, Dallas

Western Illinois University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

