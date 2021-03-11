SEATTLE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Supply Chain Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 160 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 160 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Supply Chain Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-supply-chain-management-degree-programs/
2021 Supply Chain Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Public University System
Anderson University
Arizona State University
Athens State University
Auburn University
Baker College
Ball State University
Bellevue University
Brandman University
Capella University
Clarkson University
Clayton State University
Coastline Community College
Colorado Christian University
Colorado Technical University
Davidson County Community College
DeSales University
East Carolina University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Florida International University
Florida State College, Jacksonville
Forsyth Technical Community College
Fox Valley Technical College
Franklin University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Kennesaw State University
Liberty University
Lindenwood University
Lipscomb University
Metropolitan State University
Michigan State University
Minnesota State University, Moorhead
Murray State University
Northern Arizona University
Northern Kentucky University
Palo Alto College
Park University
Portland State University
Shoreline Community College
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern Wesleyan University
Temple University
University of Alabama, Huntsville
University of Arkansas
University of Houston, Victoria
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Saint Francis
University of Texas, Austin
University of Texas, Dallas
Western Illinois University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com