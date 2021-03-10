SEATTLE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 The Most Affordable Colleges for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 17,169 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 17,169 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top The Most Affordable Colleges. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/most-affordable-colleges/
2021 The Most Affordable Colleges featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Berea College
California State University, Fresno
California State University, Fullerton
California State University, Long Beach
California State University, Los Angeles
City College of New York
City University of New York, Baruch College
City University of New York, Brooklyn College
City University of New York, Hunter College
City University of New York, Queens College
Dickinson State University
Dine College
Drury University
East Central University
Elizabeth City State University
Farmingdale State College
Ferris State University
Fort Hays State University
George Mason University
Harvard University
Indiana University Northwest
Iowa State University
Lake Superior State University
Lehman College
Marywood University
Miami University
Minot State University
Mississippi Valley State University
Montana Tech
New Mexico Highlands University
New Paltz
Northern Arizona University
Northwest Missouri State University
Oklahoma State University
Oregon Institute of Technology
Slippery Rock University
Snow College
State University of New York at Oneonta
State University Of New York, Oswego
Suny College At Old Westbury
Truman State University
University of Alabama, Huntsville
University of Louisiana, Monroe
University of North Carolina School of the Arts
University of Tennessee, Martin
University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley
University of Wisconsin, Parkside
University of Wyoming
Weber State University
Westminster College
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
