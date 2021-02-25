SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Best Accounting Certificate Degree Program for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 191 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 191 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Accounting Certificate Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-accounting-certificate-degree-program/

2021 Accounting Certificate Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Advanced College

Aims Community College

Alabama A&M University

Alamance Community College

Atlanta Technical College

Auburn University

Brigham Young University, Idaho

California State University, San Bernardino

Capella University

Casper College

Central Carolina Community College

Central New Mexico

Champlain College

Coastal Pines Technical College

Colorado Christian University

Colorado State University

Community Care College

Craven Community College

Diablo Valley College

Florida State College, Jacksonville

Foothill College

Framingham State University

Gaston College

Georgia Northwestern Technical College

Golden Gate University

Harper College

Houston Community College

Indiana University Northwest

Ivy Tech Community College

Kaskaskia College

Lanier Technical College

Lenoir Community College

Liberty University

Linfield University

Lone Star College

Minnesota West Community and Technical College

North Arkansas College

Northeastern University

Northwestern University

Ogeechee Technical College

Pamlico Community College

Southern New Hampshire University

Stanly Community College

Thomas Edison State University

University of Alaska, Fairbanks

University Of Baltimore

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Berkeley

University of Louisville

University of Virginia

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.