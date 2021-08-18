SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best cloud computing bootcamps of 2021. The guide features courses that provide you with the real-world skills you need to succeed in the industry. Researchers considered core features as well as enrollment levels and reviews to determine the top courses.
The top courses listed focus on popular cloud technologies like AWS and Azure along with teaching in-demand DevOps skills. Students will have a professional portfolio of real-world projects upon graduation.
"Online bootcamps with large-scale participation are usually more affordable and a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide identifies the most reputable providers in the industry and provides insights that can help students reach their career goals."
10 Best Cloud Computing Bootcamps of 2021
Amagi Academy — Top Pick
DevOps University — Most Affordable
Qwasar Silicon Valley — Best Interview Training
Clarusway — Best Free Trial
CloudInstitute.IO — Best Part-Time Program
Cognixia — Best AWS Training
QuickStart — Best for College Students
Trainingcamp — Best Certificate Preparation
The Linux Foundation — Best for Beginners
Coding Bootcamps — Best for Experienced IT Professionals
