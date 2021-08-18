SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best coding bootcamps of 2021. The guide features courses that provide you with the real-world skills you need to succeed in the industry. Researchers considered core features as well as enrollment levels and reviews to determine the top courses.
The top courses on the list utilize projects and other exercises to replicate real-world problems the student will face as a coder. Some of the core languages taught are JavaScript, Python, Ruby, and SQL.
"Online bootcamps with large-scale participation are usually more affordable and a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide identifies the most reputable providers in the industry and provides insights that can help students reach their career goals."
To access the complete ranking of the best coding bootcamps of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-courses/coding-bootcamps/.
10 Best Coding Bootcamps of 2021
Code Fellows — Top Pick
Flatiron School — Best Self-Directed Course
App Academy — Best ISA Program
Codesmith — Best for Advanced Students
General Assembly — Best Job Placement Rate
Hack Reactor — Most Immersive Experience
Code Platoon — Intro to Coding — Most Affordable
Fullstack Academy — Most Intuitive Interface
Thinkful — Most Beginner-Friendly
Coding Dojo — Most Languages Covered
