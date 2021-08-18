SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best computer science bootcamps of 2021. The guide features courses that provide you with the real-world skills you need to succeed in the industry. Researchers considered core features as well as enrollment levels and reviews to determine the top courses.
The top courses listed cover several in-demand technologies and coding languages, including but not limited to HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, and Java. Each course provides instructors that are experienced developers, programmers, or software engineers.
"Online bootcamps with large-scale participation are usually more affordable and a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide identifies the most reputable providers in the industry and provides insights that can help students reach their career goals."
To access the complete ranking of the best computer science bootcamps of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-courses/computer-science/.
10 Best Computer Science Bootcamps of 2021
Thinkful — Top Pick
App Academy — Best Deferred Tuition Plan
Flatiron — Most Flexible
Fullstack Academy — Best for Collaborative Learning
General Assembly — Most Beginner-Friendly
Hack Reactor — Best Online Learning
Devmountain — Most Affordable
DigitalCrafts — Most Comprehensive Curriculum
Ironhack — Shortest Course
Codesmith — Best Free Learning Resources
