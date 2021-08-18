SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best data analysis bootcamps of 2021. The guide features courses that provide you with the real-world skills you need to succeed in the industry. Researchers considered core features as well as enrollment levels and reviews to determine the top courses.

With a data analysis bootcamp, students can quickly learn the skills needed to land a high-paying job in the modern economy. Graduates from the top courses on the list have landed jobs at big-name companies, such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.

"Online bootcamps with large-scale participation are usually more affordable and a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide identifies the most reputable providers in the industry and provides insights that can help students reach their career goals."

To access the complete ranking of the best data analysis bootcamps of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-courses/data-analysis/.

10 Best Data Analysis Bootcamps of 2021

CareerFoundry — Top Pick

General Assembly — Most Affordable

Thinkful — Most Advanced Coursework

BrainStation — Best Student-Teacher Ratio

Springboard — Best for Data Visualization

Coding Temple — Most Technologies Covered

DataCamp — Best for Python

Data Science Dojo — Best for Real-World Training

Ironhack — Best for Machine Learning

Le Wagon — Best Alumni Network

ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs and information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.