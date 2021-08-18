SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best data science bootcamps of 2021. The guide features courses that provide you with the real-world skills you need to succeed in the industry. Researchers considered core features as well as enrollment levels and reviews to determine the top courses.

The top courses listed teach students to program in Python, which is the primary programming language for data science. By the end of each course, students will walk away with a professional portfolio of practical data science projects.

"Online bootcamps with large-scale participation are usually more affordable and a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide identifies the most reputable providers in the industry and provides insights that can help students reach their career goals."

To access the complete ranking of the best data science bootcamps of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-courses/data-science/.

10 Best Data Science Bootcamps of 2021

Springboard — Top Pick    

Thinkful — Best Financing Options

BrainStation — Best Portfolio Projects

Galvanize — Best Free Course Preparation

General Assembly — Best for Experienced Programmers

Data Science Dojo — Best Career Support

NYC Data Science Academy — Most Advanced Curriculum

Datacamp — Most Affordable

Yandex — Best for Interactive Learning

The Data Incubator — Best Part-Time Program

ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.