SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best data science bootcamps of 2021. The guide features courses that provide you with the real-world skills you need to succeed in the industry. Researchers considered core features as well as enrollment levels and reviews to determine the top courses.
The top courses listed teach students to program in Python, which is the primary programming language for data science. By the end of each course, students will walk away with a professional portfolio of practical data science projects.
"Online bootcamps with large-scale participation are usually more affordable and a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide identifies the most reputable providers in the industry and provides insights that can help students reach their career goals."
10 Best Data Science Bootcamps of 2021
Springboard — Top Pick
Thinkful — Best Financing Options
BrainStation — Best Portfolio Projects
Galvanize — Best Free Course Preparation
General Assembly — Best for Experienced Programmers
Data Science Dojo — Best Career Support
NYC Data Science Academy — Most Advanced Curriculum
Datacamp — Most Affordable
Yandex — Best for Interactive Learning
The Data Incubator — Best Part-Time Program
