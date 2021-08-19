SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best online information technology courses of 2021. This trusted education guide features courses that provide real-world skills needed to succeed in the industry and highlight flexible options for learning a new skill or career advancement.

The top courses listed provide highly credited instructors in psychology and have teaching experience at the university level. The material covered for each class reflects current practices and offers up-to-date information. Researchers also considered core features, such as enrollment levels and reviews, in their determinations.

"Online courses with large-scale participation are usually more accessible to the average student and offer a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide identifies the most reputable providers in the industry and provides insights that can help students reach their career goals."

To access the complete ranking of the best online information technology courses of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-courses/information-technology/.

10 Best Online Information Technology Courses of 2021:

edX — Top Pick

edX — Best Advanced Course

edX — Best for Exam Prep

edX — Most Specialized

Udemy — Most Affordable

Udemy — Shortest Course

Udemy — Best for Beginners

Udemy — Best for Non-IT Professionals

Coursera — Best for Professional Outcomes

Skillshare — Best for Business    

ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

JASE BEARD, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.