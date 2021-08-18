SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best software development bootcamps of 2021. The guide features courses that provide you with the real-world skills you need to succeed in the industry. Researchers considered core features as well as enrollment levels and reviews to determine the top courses.
The top bootcamps on the list offer students the ability to immerse themselves in tools and technologies that they will need to be familiar with once they are hired, such as Github, Bash, and Chrome Dev Tools. Some of the core languages taught are HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Ruby, and Rails.
"Online bootcamps with large-scale participation are usually more affordable and a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide identifies the most reputable providers in the industry and provides insights that can help students reach their career goals."
To access the complete ranking of the best software development bootcamps of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-courses/software-development/.
10 Best Software Development Bootcamps of 2021
Flatiron School — Top Pick
App Academy — Most Affordable
Coding Dojo — Most Technologies Covered
Hack Reactor — Best Interactive Experience
Lambda School — Best Project Experiences
General Assembly — Best Job Support
Thinkful — Most Beginner-Friendly
Actualize — Best At-Home Exercises
Fullstack Academy — Best Web Interface
Springboard — Best Career Coaching
