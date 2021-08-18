LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AgTech market, today announced Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS), the Edinburgh-headquartered agritech business, has been selected as winner of the "Vertical Farming Solution of the Year" award in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program.
IGS delivers state-of-the-art vertical farming technology that is designed to improve crop productivity – including yield, quality and consistency – as well as driving down the cost of power and labor.
The solution's Growth Trays with lights allow for two to three times greater yields compared to a glasshouse environment. The systems are modular with pairs of towers such that a client can start out small and add modules as needed, making it highly scalable versus competitors. The IGS solution can also grow multiple crops within a tower by modulating the growing environment for each Growth Tray versus others who typically enable only mono crops within a vertical farm.
IGS also leverages off-the-shelf hardware and technologies to drive down development costs of establishing a vertical farm, on through to optimizing operations for significant ROI within 4-6 years on average.
"One of the biggest challenges our society is facing is growing food and feeding the world in a more sustainable way. AgTech is an exciting sector and vertical farming technology has a key role to play in developing solutions to this challenge while working in partnership with traditional farmers," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AgTech Breakthrough Awards. "IGS is an innovative and forward thinking company whose commitment to the future is making an impact in supporting globally sustainable food supply chains. Congratulations on being our choice for 'Vertical Farming Solution of the Year.'"
The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"As the global population continues to grow, food production on a local level will be vital to supporting complex global supply chains. With our solution operators are able to produce and deliver a fully automated vertical farm that uses up to 50% less power, 80% less labour, and 96% less water than traditional methods," said David Farquhar, CEO of IGS. "We are truly honored by this incredible accolade from AgTech Breakthrough. Especially being a relatively small company from Scotland, being among our global peers is a testament to the ingenuity and forward-thinking approach of our whole team. We will continue to go above and beyond into the future."
IGS also offers greater flexibility to shape the vertical farm around the operator's business model and needs while also providing optimum transparency throughout the discovery and sales process.
####
About AgTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural technologies, services, companies and products. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, automation, IoT and robotics, food quality, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.
About Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS):
Founded in 2013, IGS brought together decades of farming and engineering experience to create an agritech business with a vision to revolutionise the indoor growing market. Its commitment to innovation has continued apace and it has evolved the applications of its technology beyond indoor agriculture to create solutions for a wide variety of farming applications which enhance life for plants and people alike.
IGS launched its first vertical farm crop research centre in August 2018.
For more information visit http://www.intelligentgrowthsolutions.com or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Bryan Vaughn, AgTech Breakthrough, 949.529.4120, Bryan@AgTechbreakthrough.com
Kate Forster, Intelligent Growth Solutions, +447787534999, kate@intelligentgrowthsolutions.com
SOURCE AgTech Breakthrough