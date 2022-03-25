NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Vending Machine Market by Product (beverage, food, and tobacco), Installation Sites (retail sites, public transport hubs, and offices), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the intelligent vending machine market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 65.09 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 11.24%.
To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: One of the factors influencing the market is the growing demand for cashless vending machines. The increase in smartphone adoption and payment using Internet-enabled devices, debit cards, and credit cards are some factors responsible for the growth of cashless payments. Companies are installing vending machines that can accept payments made through credit cards, debit cards, and mobile payments. This helps them to gain the attention of customers, consequently propelling sales.
- Market Challenge: The rise in theft and vandalism will be a major challenge for the intelligent vending machine market during the forecast period. Increasing vandalism of intelligent vending machines is affecting the global industry. This is particularly prominent in the developing countries of APAC. Intelligent vending machines are designed and developed for self-operation and do not need professional operators. These machines have a lightweight body, which is very easy for fraudsters to vandalize. This is limiting the adoption of intelligent vending machines.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!
Key Segment Analysis
The intelligent vending machine market report is segmented by Product (beverage, food, and tobacco), Installation sites (retail sites, public transport hubs, and offices), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
- The beverage segment will account for the largest intelligent vending market share in 2020. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high beverage sales in countries including Spain, Germany, and the UK. The interaction with end customers is the highest at retail outlets, which is due to the high number of people turning up at retail sites. Therefore, the volume of people using intelligent vending machines at these outlets is also high. This raises the utility and demand of these machines, thereby increasing the volume of machines installed at these sites.
- North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for intelligent vending machine in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and MEA regions. The popularity of vending machines, the concentration of manufacturers and retailers, the presence of buyers that are aware of technologies, and the utility of vending machines will facilitate the intelligent vending machine market growth in North America over the forecast period.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Azkoyen SA
- Bianchi Industry SpA
- Compass Group Plc
- Crane Co.
- Digital Media Vending International LLC
- FAS International Srl
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Royal Vendors Inc.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Vending Machine Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-202
Intelligent Vending Machine Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.24%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 65.09 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.60
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Azkoyen SA, Bianchi Industry SpA, Compass Group Plc, Crane Co., Digital Media Vending International LLC, FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., and Royal Vendors Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tobacco - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Installation sites
- Market segments
- Comparison by Installation sites
- Retail sites - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Public transport hubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Offices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Installation sites
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers Challenges and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Azkoyen SA
- Bianchi Industry SpA
- Compass Group Plc
- Crane Co.
- Digital Media Vending International LLC
- FAS International Srl
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Royal Vendors Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelligent-vending-machine-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-65-09-billion--growing-demand-for-cashless-vending-machines-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301510062.html
SOURCE Technavio