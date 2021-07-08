SAN MATEO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellimize, the leader in web conversion optimization, has raised $30M to help more marketers at medium and enterprise-scale companies create high converting websites that deliver more revenue, customers, and sales leads using its Continuous Conversion™ platform.
Cobalt Capital led the round with participation from previous investors Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Intellimize's machine learning introduces a new era of website optimization being championed by conversion-obsessed B2B and ecommerce marketers.
"With Intellimize, CMOs can unleash the full scale of their creativity and deliver better and faster results through intelligent website optimization, which is truly transformational for marketers and the visitor experience," said Dan Abrams of Cobalt Capital. "We are incredibly excited to partner with the entire team at Intellimize to help bring their product to more results-focused marketers at any company."
"Intellimize massively accelerated our website conversion optimization, enabling my team to optimize across 15M+ versions of our website in parallel," said Udi Ledergor, CMO of B2B technology leader Gong. "Through a joint continuous testing approach, we drove 24% more marketing qualified leads across our site and 87% more pricing page leads in two months. It would've taken my team decades to run these tests using traditional methods. Intellimize enabled us to optimize our website experience for each unique prospect at the moment."
"Intellimize married the best of marketing's creative thinking with machine learning to deliver 1,500 more leads in the last 90 days, and the pace of improvement is accelerating," said Ryan Carlson, former CMO at Okta now working on a new special project at Okta. "Their Continuous Conversion platform also delivered machine learned insights about user behavior, leading to more creative ideas to test. By turning a static website into a Learning Website, Intellimize has been a great partner and enabler to the marketing team."
"I wish Intellimize had existed when I was CMO at Tableau. It took us 11 years to grow from $5 million in annual revenue to over $1 billion. With Intellimize, I have little doubt we would have done that faster," said Elissa Fink, marketing advisor and Intellimize board member. "The Continuous Conversion platform would have helped us reach our goals sooner by massively accelerating our optimization and saving my team countless hours."
"As a marketer, my peers and I spend a fortune getting prospects to our site only to abandon most of them to a one-size-fits-all experience," said Guy Yalif, CEO of Intellimize. "Low conversion is the inevitable, dispiriting result. The age of the static homepage is dead. With these funds, we will invest in engineering and customer-facing teams to accelerate the era of websites that dynamically adjust to each unique visitor's changing behavior over time."
Intellimize's Continuous ConversionTM platform uses machine learning together with marketers' creativity to replace static, low converting websites with high converting pages that create optimized conversion funnels for each unique visitor. Intellimize amplifies marketer's good ideas while protecting them from bad ideas, and dynamically adjusts to changes in buyer behavior over time to create more of the digital behaviors marketers want.
Learn why marketers choose Intellimize: https://www.intellimize.com/why-intellimize/
See how it works: https://www.intellimize.com/how-it-works/
About Intellimize
The largest squandered opportunity in marketing today is low conversion websites. Intellimize solves that problem. Our Continuous Conversion™ platform powers high conversion by using machine learning and marketers' creative ideas to optimize website experiences for each unique visitor every time. Conversion-obsessed marketers at Snowflake, Sumo Logic, Gong, ServiceTitan, Tableau, Dermalogica, Sunbasket, Drift, and more use Intellimize to deliver more revenue, more customers, and more leads to sales. We're headquartered in San Mateo, CA and are backed by leading investors including Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures.
About Cobalt Capital
Cobalt Capital is a multi-stage investment firm that partners with exceptional teams building the next generation of consumer technology businesses. Cobalt invests where technology can fundamentally transform the consumer experience and using its deep domain expertise and relationships Cobalt supports its portfolio companies through every stage of their growth to help those companies reshape and disrupt their industries. To learn more about Cobalt, please visit http://www.cobalt.la.
Media Contact
Chris Newton, Intellimize, +1 (408) 320-9044, chris@intellimize.com
SOURCE Intellimize