FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IntelliSite™, a global leader in AIoT solutions, today announced the release of its Cellular Solar Surveillance and LPR Cameras. Paired with DeepInsights, the self-contained cameras provide day and night coverage to sites with sparse to moderate activity but where surveillance and LPR capture are still critical.
Previously, because of the low traffic, it was difficult for law enforcement to justify bulkier systems used for busy intersections. Conversely, this tamper-proof solution uses intelligence at the edge to detect activity, and transmit it via cellular to DeepInsights in the cloud. There, AI further processes the images, looking for license plates and people to eliminate false alarms.
Both versions of the camera are light and consume very little power and bandwidth, making them easy to install and independent of any existing wired infrastructure. Weighing less than 16 oz, the cameras will work indefinitely outdoors day and night with the 10W solar panel. Other power options include an external battery or internal AA batteries, which will still last for thousands of incidents.
The cameras can be used as stand-alone LPR and surveillance solutions, or used in conjunction with existing, larger DeepInsights-based IntelliSite deployments. For example, a utility might use regular surveillance at major locations, and these for remote sites where wired power and network access are impractical.
IntelliSite's Cellular Solar Cameras are most commonly used for:
- Suspicious Activity: Deployed where vehicular and human traffic is rare and suspicious. It uses DeepInsights to deliver instant notifications and rapid incident resolution.
- Blacklists: Used with DeepInsights to track blacklisted license plates for a proactive response.
- Forensic Search: Review historical LPR and alarm logs within DeepInsights to quickly identify when and where suspicious people and vehicles appeared.
- Logging: Keep track of all activity. Many organizations, such as Homeowners Associations and property managers, need a vehicle log to help resolve incidents.
"We relied heavily on AI to make this solution light, so it addresses remote points of vulnerability," said Ken Mills, CEO of IntelliSite. "We have already seen diverse requests for it, ranging from LPR on quiet back roads to Home Owners Associations, and from surveillance at secluded spots in city parks to surrounding reservoirs to protect the water."
About IntelliSite
IntelliSite brings the world together through AI-enabled IoT devices, DeepInsightsTM visualization and analytics dashboards, and 5G and wireless connectivity, all supported by IntelliCareTM 24/7 event response and system health monitoring. The end-to-end service delivers turn-key solutions including Heuristic-Based Monitoring for human insight, occupancy management, and people counting, and Smart Communities as-a-Service (SCaaS) to address public safety, intelligent transportation, and healthy living. For more information, visit http://www.intellisite.io
