ARLINGTON, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellispark and Graduation Alliance announce today that Intellispark will acquire ScholarCentric, an evidence-based social-emotional learning and resiliency program. Intellispark will incorporate the capabilities of ScholarCentric into the Intellispark student success platform as the Intellispark SEL & Resiliency Program. In addition, ScholarCentric's developer, Professor V. Scott Solberg of Boston University's Wheelock College of Education and Human Development, will join Intellispark as a senior advisor and will work with the company to update these resources based on recent research.
"The acquisition of ScholarCentric and launch of Intellispark SEL & Resiliency Program represent an important step in Intellispark's efforts to build a comprehensive, holistic student success platform for PreK-12 schools," says Stephen M. Smith, Intellispark CEO. "Especially as schools are developing plans to recover from COVID-19, we are excited to collaborate with Scott and to build on his important work to meet students' individual development needs."
"Graduation Alliance believes Intellispark will be a great home for ScholarCentric, and we're pleased to work with existing ScholarCentric customers to ensure a smooth transition," says Ron Klausner, CEO of Graduation Alliance. "We're also looking forward to using the updated resource Intellispark provides with our students beginning this fall."
The Intellispark SEL & Resiliency Program is available for pre-order now by contacting Intellispark. Pending successful completion of the acquisition, the program will be available to existing ScholarCentric and Intellispark users this summer.
The acquisition is expected to close by May 31, 2021.
About Graduation Alliance
Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has helped individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, non-profits, workforce development boards, and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. Visit graduationalliance.com.
About Intellispark
Intellispark was created by Naviance co-founders Stephen Smith and Shaun Fanning to provide a holistic platform to coordinate student support services in PreK-12 schools. With member schools in 39 states and 10 countries, a team with deep education experience, and backing from leading education technology investor GSV Ventures, Intellispark is making student success a team sport with innovative features that connect teachers, administrators, counselors, families, and community resources so every student can thrive. For more information, please visit intellispark.com.
