NEWARK, Del., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellitec Solutions today announced it has attained a Microsoft Gold Enterprise Resource Planning competency, demonstrating a "best-in-class" ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers' evolving needs in today's dynamic business environment. A portfolio of competencies showcases that Intellitec Solutions is committed to focusing on in-demand, business solution areas, along with ensuring it can meet the evolving needs of customers because of market changes.
To earn a Microsoft competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise and, for gold competencies, designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. Partners must also submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects and pass technology and/or sales assessments. For gold competencies, partners must also implement a yearly customer satisfaction study and meet a revenue commitment.
Intellitec Solutions provides implementation, customization, and support for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics GP and Dynamics SL products. Intellitec works with a variety of industries, and has developed specialization catering to the needs of Long Term Care facilities, Distributors and Facilities Management groups. Intellitec Solutions will now be in a better position to serve their clients moving forward, by receiving the enhanced benefits included as Gold partner. The certification also represents a continued commitment by Intellitec to the Microsoft family of products. Intellitec Solutions is also a Tier One Cloud Solution Provider, and provides their clients with Azure and Office 365 licenses.
"These Microsoft competencies showcase our expertise and commitment in today's technology market and demonstrate our deep knowledge of Microsoft and its products," said Rick Sommer, President of Intellitec Solutions. "Our plan is to accelerate our customers' success by serving as technology advisors for their business demands."
About Intellitec Solutions
Intellitec Solutions is a leading ERP and CRM provider strategically located along the influential business corridor between Washington and Philadelphia. Specializing in Microsoft Dynamics GP, Dynamics SL, Dynamics 365 and Sage Intacct, they have conducted thousands of engagements helping companies in diverse industries choose and implement software solutions to improve financial or customer relationship management. Using a proven system designed to maximize efficiency and business insight, Intellitec Solutions team of seasoned professionals provides value-added expertise to their clients. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit http://www.intellitecsolutions.com or call 866-504-4357
