NEWARK, Del., August 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellitec Solutions has been named by Accounting Today magazine as a Top 100 VAR for 2021. Accounting Today's annual ranking of Value Added Resellers of ERP Software is a look at the firms that have demonstrated insight on their market, the direction their clients and customers are heading in, and the technologies that are shaping their future. This honor represents the second such award in 2021 for Intellitec Solutions, following being named to Bob Scott's Insights list of top 100 VAR's in June.
With the economy moving past some of the uncertainty of 2020, Accounting Today found many common factors among this year's group of top resellers. The most obvious was a focus on the cloud, which clients now view as a necessity rather than a goal. The top VAR's in 2021 also recognized a need to take that transformation to the next step, and help clients develop a strategy around data analytics and forecasting.
Rick Sommer, president of Intellitec Solutions, states that Intellitec's cloud offerings was key to the firm's success. "Many forward-thinking organizations are assessing operations and seeking to get the most up-to-date information and analytics through dashboards and other visualizations," said Sommer. "We are seeing more and more clients implementing cloud ERP solutions like Sage Intacct and Dynamics 365 Business Central, especially those who need visibility into cash flow and budget-to-actual."
While others in the industry try to adjust to a "new normal," Accounting Today notes that the VARs on the top 100 list showed growth by pushing clients to fully embrace the cloud, especially those who may be resistant to change.
The full Top 100 VAR list can be found here: https://www.accountingtoday.com/data/the-2021-accounting-today-var-100
About Intellitec Solutions
Intellitec Solutions is a leading ERP and CRM provider strategically located along the influential business corridor between Washington and Philadelphia. Specializing in Sage Intacct as well as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Dynamics GP, and Dynamics SL, they have conducted thousands of engagements helping companies in diverse industries choose and implement software solutions to improve financial or customer relationship management. Using a proven system designed to maximize efficiency and business insight, Intellitec Solutions team of seasoned professionals provides value-added expertise to their clients. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit http://www.intellitecsolutions.com or call 866-504-4357.
