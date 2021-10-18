NEWARK, Del., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellitec Solutions, based in Newark, DE, will showcase their proven integrated accounting solutions at the 2021 LeadingAge Annual Meeting, Oct. 24-27, 2021 in Atlanta. As an exhibitor, Intellitec Solutions will join thousands of leaders in aging services and community-based care for one of the first in-person events from LeadingAge in more than 18 months. This highly anticipated gathering brings leaders from across the nation together for conversations focused on elevating care, in a field transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Intellitec implements financial and accounting systems for the Senior Living industry. Working with Sage Intacct and Microsoft Dynamics, they have successfully worked with over 600 facilities, and have the experience to ensure their clients Financials are set-up correctly from the start. They also have built proprietary tools to integrate with leading EMR packages, and help clients get the reports and metrics they need. We help accounting teams increase productivity and efficiency. 2021 will represent the 10th year they have showcased their solutions at LeadingAge.
"This has been a challenging time for the senior care community, and we are very pleased support this event," says Rick Sommer, President of Intellitec Solutions. "Many forward-thinking organizations are assessing their operations seeking ways to become more efficient. We look forward to showcasing our ERP solutions designed for the industry."
"Collaboration is at the heart of our field, and essential to our ability to move forward after a tremendously difficult year," said Carol Silver Elliott, chair of the LeadingAge board of directors. "We're excited to provide our community with opportunities to reconnect face-to-face, discuss current challenges with trusted partners, and discover the technology and products that will help evolve their organizations."
The LeadingAge Annual Meeting & Expo features expert led education sessions, forums on topics key to the long term care industry, and networking with thousands of aging services professionals from across the country. Attendees evaluating a new accounting solution or interested in learning how to integrate their clinical package with Sage Intacct or Microsoft Dynamics should visit Intellitec Solutions at Booth #2607, or contact them at 866-504-4357.
About Intellitec Solutions:
As a leading provider of General Ledger/ERP accounting software, Intellitec delivers in-house Senior Care expertise for over 600 locations across the United States. The 30-year-old company is certified in Microsoft Dynamics and Sage Intacct and has optimized these solutions for the Senior Living Care Industry. In addition, they have developed automated integrations with leading clinical management packages to share financial and non-financial data. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit http://www.intellitecsolutions.com or call 866-504-4357.
About LeadingAge:
LeadingAge represents more than 5,000 aging-focused organizations that touch millions of lives every day. Alongside its members and 38 state partners, LeadingAge addresses critical issues by blending applied research, advocacy, education, and community-building. LeadingAge brings together the most inventive minds in the nonprofit aging services field to support older adults as they age wherever they call home. LeadingAge makes America a better place to grow old. For more information: http://www.leadingage.org.
