Firm to showcase fully integrated accounting solutions designed specifically for the long term care industry
NEWARK, Del., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellitec Solutions, based in Newark, DE, announced today that they will be an exhibitor at the LeadingAge PA Annual Conference and Exposition June 22nd to 24th in Hershey, PA. An association of 400 not-for-profit organizations dedicated to expanding the world of possibilities for aging, LeadingAge PA advocates at the state and local level throughout Pennsylvania.
Intellitec implements financial and accounting systems for the Senior Living industry. Working with Sage Intacct and Microsoft Dynamics, they have successfully worked with over 650 facilities, and have the experience to ensure their clients Financials are set-up correctly from the start. They also have built proprietary tools to integrate with leading EMR packages, and help clients get the reports and metrics they need. Intellitec helps accounting teams increase productivity and efficiency. 2022 will represent the 8th year they have showcased their solutions at LeadingAge.
"We are quite happy to again be a part of this stellar conference," says Rick Sommer, President of Intellitec Solutions. "The long term care industry is evolving, and we look forward to showing how our accounting solutions can integrate with clinical management software to help facilities manage these changes."
LeadingAge PA's 2022 Annual Conference and Exposition will inspire aging service professionals to explore new ideas and innovations as a way to advance the quality services they provide to seniors across Pennsylvania and beyond. LeadingAge PA empowers aging services leaders to discover and rediscover the talents and passions of the employees, residents, families, and communities they serve and to encourage a life full of purpose and meaning.
Attendees at the show evaluating a new accounting solution or interested in learning how to integrate their clinical package with Sage Intacct or Microsoft Dynamics should visit Intellitec Solutions at Booth #131 or contact them at 866-504-4357.
About Intellitec Solutions
As a leading provider of General Ledger/ERP accounting software, Intellitec delivers in-house Long Term/Post-Acute Care expertise for over 650 locations across the United States. The 30-year-old company is certified in Sage Intacct and Microsoft Dynamics and has optimized these solutions for the Long Term/Post-Acute Care Industry. In addition, they have developed automated integrations with leading clinical management packages to share financial and non-financial data. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit http://www.intellitecsolutions.com or call 866-504-4357
