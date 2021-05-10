Intellitek Logo

Intellitek Logo

 By Intellitek Systems

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellitek Systems founder and CEO, Matthew May, today filed a lawsuit in the US District Court Northern District of Indiana against Ashley Shippy of Plover, WI. In his suit, Mr. May alleges Ms. Shippy maliciously posted several false and defamatory statements about him (May) on numerous websites including ripoffreport.com and Google Reviews.

"I hired Ms. Shippy to perform various administrative tasks for my company. After speaking with Ms. Shippy, I found her to be friendly and professional; never did I assume that she would present me with fraudulent billing, attempting to charge me for hours she could not substantiate that she worked, and then attempt to extort payment by posting lies about my company and me personally online," May commented.

Mr. May is seeking $250,000 in lost wages as a result of Shippy's alleged slander, in addition to treble damages due to the fraudulent nature of her billing and $1,000,000 in punitive damages ($3,000,000 in total) for each false statement attributed online to Shippy.

The Case Number is 1:21CV177.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intellitek-systems-founder--ceo-files-federal-lawsuit-against-ashley-shippy-of-plover-wi--alleges-defamation-of-character-and-lost-wages-301288026.html

SOURCE Intellitek Systems

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.