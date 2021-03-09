ATLANTA, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellum, the leading customer education platform, today announced the promotion of Vicky Kennedy to the newly created role of chief strategy officer. Kennedy, who came to Intellum from Amazon in June 2020 as vice president of education strategy, will now be responsible for developing, communicating, executing, and sustaining organizational and strategic education initiatives, such as the company's proprietary data-driven customer education methodology.
Under a new department called "Strategy Management," Kennedy will oversee human resources, education and enablement, education strategy consulting, knowledge management, and learning science. She will direct how education strategy unites and informs Intellum's product, marketing, sales, and customer success teams and will continue to consult with clients on the development of world-class customer, partner, and employee education initiatives.
"Intellum is in growth mode. We are adding new clients, new team members, and new offerings at a rapid pace. Growth is good, but we have to make sure the growth is positive and sustainable," said Chip Ramsey, CEO of Intellum. "In a short amount of time, Vicky has made herself indispensable. She has already played a big role in the refinement of our offering and the ways in which we engage our customers, our employees, and the broader community of education professionals. As the CSO, Vicky will now leverage her expertise as a learning leader, and as a former Intellum client, to ensure that we align our internal and external audiences and successfully execute on our strategic initiatives."
Since joining Intellum, Kennedy has launched a successful education strategy consulting practice that leads clients through the development of new education initiatives or expands and improves existing programs. She also spearheads Experience, the version of the Intellum Platform that serves as the single destination for all of the live and on-demand content that Intellum creates to engage and educate its customers, partners, employees, and the broader corporate education industry.
"We've reached an inflection point in the customer education industry with many organizations beginning to think differently about the depth of learning experiences they provide to their customers," said Kennedy. "A large part of my role moving forward will be to continue to elevate customer education in ways that aren't perceived as too rigid, and to help companies better understand how investing in a strategic learning experience presents an extraordinary competitive advantage. I look forward to the challenge that lies ahead, and am thankful to the Intellum team for entrusting me with this opportunity."
Prior to Intellum, Kennedy served as the head of advertiser education at Amazon, where she oversaw the strategic vision for its advertiser education programs. Previously, she worked as a program manager for Facebook, where she redefined processes for knowledge sharing between engineering and supporting teams, and developed and implemented innovative training strategies to introduce new tools and products.
The Intellum Customer Education Methodology
Intellum's proprietary and data-driven customer education methodology is proven to help organizations successfully align their audiences on the products and services they sell. Whereas competitive customer education platforms emphasize technology over strategy, Intellum takes a more deliberate approach by first consulting with customers to identify realistic business goals and relevant audiences before the appropriate resources and content strategy are determined. This approach is proven to result in increased revenue and customer retention and reduced support costs, among other benefits.
Added Kennedy, "a lot of prospects and new customers believe that their customer education challenges can be quickly solved through content marketing-like approaches because many industry competitors prioritize a templated content approach and technology over sound strategy. This prevailing sentiment is almost always counter-intuitive to customer needs, as marketing and customer education are not one and the same."
Today's news continues the recent trend of strategic hires and appointments at Intellum. Just last month, May Martin was hired as director of events. In October, Ruben Rabago was hired as the brand's first chief customer officer.
