CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intent Consulting Founder, Former GM (GSK, Allergan), Bestselling Author, and Leadership Coach Omar L. Harris launches TYMPO.io to help corporations enhance employee inclusion. With 11.5 million employee resignations in the 2nd quarter of 2021, corporate leaders are scrambling for solutions. A recent study by The Predictive Index states that a primary root cause may be that this recent attrition often has less to do with physical safety, and more to do with psychological safety. TYMPO is being launched to help CEOs, managers and Human Resource professionals better understand their employee needs and open up conversations about inclusion.
When asked about why an inclusion app is needed now, Harris explains, "Most leaders have no idea the degree to which their communications are understood, agreed with, and aligned. We built TYMPO.io to help employers gauge what is really happening inside their company, so they don't waste valuable weeks, months and years fixing the wrong problems."
With the current "Great Resignation" trend where 9 out of 10 employees are thinking about leaving their job (Monster.com survey) and employers cannot hire fast enough, it's even more important for leaders to prioritize inclusion to keep and attract great employees. To illustrate the importance of TYMPO.io, Harris emphasizes three hard facts:
1. "Inclusion cannot be enhanced without leadership, management behavioral change and positive action."
2. "This change is rooted in the construction of trust."
3. "Trust is enhanced by increasing credibility, reliability and relationships while minimizing self-orientation."
This new SaaS web-based application for employee inclusion can quantify trust using three employee sentiments: Understanding, Agreement and Alignment. TYMPO.io lets organizations measure Sentiment by key demographic, in real-time and anonymously. The top three benefits include that it:
1. Aligns organizational talk about inclusion with action that is visible to everyone.
2. Makes important differences in understanding, agreement and alignment visible, so targeted action can be taken quickly.
3. Dramatically transforms the transparency and trust in the organization, which can increase engagement and productivity.
Feature rich, TYMPO.io includes full anonymity for employees, targeted polling, social Q&A, real-time demographic drill down, the issue management matrix, and the J.E.D.I. idea box. Interested parties can schedule a consultation about this bootstrapped, purpose-driven application with TYMPO Founder Omar L. Harris via the website. It was built on the innovative Bubble.io platform, and is currently open to beta testers, as well as purpose-driven investors passionate about transforming the state of the modern workplace.
Along with the TYMPO app, Harris' new modern leadership book, "Be a J.E.D.I. Leader, Not a Boss– Leadership in the Era of Corporate Social Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion" urges executives to embrace justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion to enhance outcomes for employees, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. In addition to providing innovative models to address injustices, eliminate inequities, expand diversity, and enhance inclusion, Harris provides executive coaching, motivational speaking, and consulting services.
OMAR L HARRIS (Charlotte, NC, born in Pittsburgh, PA) is the founder of Intent Consulting and TYMPO.io (the world's first and best SaaS application for employee inclusion), a Former GM (GSK and Allergan), Business and Servant Leadership Thought-Leader, Speaker, Award-Winning Bestselling Author of 5 books, including "Be a J.E.D.I. Leader, Not a Boss: Leadership in the Era of Corporate Social Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion", June 25 2021, "The Servant Leader's Manifesto", 2020, and "Leader Board: The DNA of High Performance Teams", 2019). With 20+ years of global pharmaceutical executive experience building teams, Omar has worked on 4 continents (U.S., Middle East, Asia and Latin America) for Pfizer, Merck, Schering-Plough and more.
