NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next generation identity resolution leader Intent IQ is introducing a new opt-in data sharing choice proposal to empower the digital advertising industry - including consumers, advertisers and publishers – to thrive in an open, mutually beneficial environment that favors consumer privacy and the open internet. Data Sharing Choice (DSC) is a proposal that is powered by opt-in pop-ups and allows for sharing of the site's first-party cookie identifier, IP address and user-agent, which are anonymous if not matched with personal information.
This method covers over 80% of ad inventory with 90% accuracy. In contrast, third-party cookies offer 56% coverage and log-in solutions offer coverage of less than 20%.
Privacy-first
Data Sharing Choice is designed with a privacy-first mindset by giving consumers the opportunity to opt into data sharing. In contrast to other opt-out based systems currently proposed to replace third-party cookies such as Google FLOC, DSC puts consumers in full control of their data by giving them the choice to approve or deny a site permission to share their site's data, which is anonymous by itself.
Furthermore, since site visitors are not being asked by DSC to provide any offline identifiers such as postal, name or email, just approve the sharing of the site's cookie ID, IP address and user-agent, it is easier for consumers to approve. DSC borrows from the successful EU standard with +90% opt-in rate and uses the same pop-up banner mechanism to get a consumer's consent to the sharing of their site data.
DSC consent pop-up language example:
"To fund your access to our site, we and third parties personalize content and ads as well as measure ad performance using cookies, device characteristics such as type and version of browser and operating system (a.k.a. user-agent), IP addresses and data collected on this site and other sites."
The pop-up presents two options: "Manage Options" and "Accept All"
DSC is a complimentary solution to UID 2.0. It provides consumers who are not interested to share their email address with the option to receive targeted advertising that fund their free access to content – without the limitations of paywalls - while maintaining consumer anonymity.
Empowering the Open Internet
By being firmly rooted in the principals of the open internet, Data Sharing Choice empowers consumers, publishers, advertisers and the entire digital ecosystem. Consumers share data via an opt-in system that in turn funds their free access to content and manages their cookie preferences. Publishers are able to continue to rely on targeted advertising based on offsite data as a main revenue driver, while protecting them from data leakage. Advertisers have a choice beyond the walled gardens and importantly are able to measure the effectiveness of their advertising across sites. Adtech and martech companies can continue their independence, which contributes to healthy competition and market.
"The demise of third-party cookies puts both consumer privacy and the free and open internet at risk. The current solutions on the market would prompt content providers to raise paywalls to make up for the loss of targeted advertising revenue and give an unbalanced advantage to big tech companies who control a large share of first-party data," said Roy Shkedi, Chairman, Intent IQ. "We are extremely proud of our elegant and simple solution that fosters consumer privacy, protects publishers' ability to rely on advertising as their main revenue source, and grants advertisers the ability to reach desired audiences and measure the effectiveness of their ads. This is a workable system for the entire digital advertising industry."
Intent IQ offers a suite of solutions specifically designed for the depreciation of the third-party cookies. Intent IQ's Browser Identity Hub (BIH) addresses cookieless environments, such as the one created by iOS Safari and the future Chrome, by providing a privacy-forward universal ID that facilitates frequency capping, targeting and attribution across sites and across devices for over 80% of ad inventory.
BIH works regardless of IP address and user-agent changes.
Intent IQ's solution is in line with the online advertising industry standards and in compliance with applicable requirements, including CCPA. Originating from the people that invented and evangelized AdChoices, privacy is in Intent IQ's DNA.
About Intent IQ
Intent IQ is a privacy-forward next generation identity resolution leader, whose technology is powering many of the leading platforms in the industry. It is backed by AlmondNet Group's IP portfolio currently comprised of over 150 granted patents. Intent IQ's solutions are fueled by a powerful identity device graph with unparalleled accuracy and scale that connects all screens and devices, in real-time, across multiple environments including cookieless, MAID-less and CTV. Its solutions include privacy-friendly identity resolution, bid enhancement and attribution. Intent IQ is headquartered in New York City and has a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit http://www.IntentIQ.com.
