BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine has ranked Intent Solutions Group #3436 on its 40th annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
With 101% revenue growth, Intent Solutions Group joins the ranks of Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known brands that gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Not only have the companies on this year's Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given the unprecedented challenges of 2020. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
In response to this news, Intent Solutions Group CEO and Founder, Robert Rae, states "We are honored to be joining such a prestigious list of companies. This achievement is a direct result of the great work of our team and the support of our customers. I want to thank the Intent Solutions Group team, our customers, our AWS partner, and our many advisors for helping us achieve this award! We are looking forward to helping our existing and new customers accelerate and optimize their application development in 2022." See the full Intent Solutions Group profile here: https://www.inc.com/profile/intent-solutions-group
George Mnatsakanian, Director of HR and Operations, upon hearing the news, said "We have been very fortunate to have the unwavering commitment of our team members and long-term customers through a pandemic, resulting in record growth for Intent Solutions Group. Because of this support, we are well-positioned to leverage our global team to help more and more organizations develop innovative software solutions to solve their mission-critical business challenges."
Intent Solutions Group is a software development agency founded by a small team of world class technologists that launch and grow industry-leading software applications for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and startups. Intent Solutions Group is focused on providing the product operations, design, development, testing, and continuous delivery services needed within a technology-focused organization to accelerate and optimize the entire software delivery life cycle.
Intent Solutions Group sets itself apart not only with its technology expertise, but its process, passion, reliability, and ability to form deep, collaborative partnerships.
Intent Solution Group's specialties include: Product Management, Engineering, Quality Assurance, Operations, and Application Security.
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
