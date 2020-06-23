MIRAMAR, Fla., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading global technology services company, today announced that it has been awarded a network services contract by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).
Under the agreement, Claro Enterprise Solutions will provide the IDB with leading-edge technology at the domestic and international MPLS network level. Scalable and flexible redundant infrastructure will support the Bank's future growth as well as the integration of new technologies. More specifically, the solution adds value to the traditional concept of point-to-point, point-to-multipoint and multipoint connections by enabling greater flexibility in network design, as well as by prioritizing different types of traffic to align with desired Quality of Service standards.
"We are delighted to be selected by the Inter-American Development Bank to provide these essential connectivity services," said Jorge Rodriguez, President and CEO of Claro Enterprise Solutions. "Our ability to combine innovative technology resources on a global scale, along with expertise and customer focus, were key to this milestone win."
Claro Enterprise Solutions' International Customer Network Operations Center (CNOC) will oversee Service Assurance to the IDB through a single point of contact model for incident management. The CNOC applies international best practices and provides tri-lingual support in Spanish, English and Portuguese, and is ISO/IEC 20000: 2011-IT Services Management and ISO and IEC 27001: 2013-Information Security certified.
Claro Enterprise Solutions' Customer Care team – comprising experienced engineers, program and service managers and various support roles – will provide additional support and customer service during the lifecycle of the relationship. The Customer Care team is also responsible for deploying, monitoring and managing contracted solutions, as well as assisting in scaling existing services and identifying new requirements.
"Our rigorous selection process applied a wide range of criteria around technology capabilities, service quality and cost," said Leandro Corte, Division Chief of IT Operations at the IDB. "The Claro Enterprise Solutions team stood out for its commitment to developing a cost-competitive solution that aligns to our business requirements."
The solution is scheduled to be activated in the Fall of 2020.
Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.
About the IDB
The Inter-American Development Bank is devoted to improving lives. Established in 1959, the IDB is a leading source of long-term financing for economic, social and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean. The IDB also conducts cutting-edge research and provides policy advice, technical assistance and training to public and private sector clients throughout the region.
About Claro Enterprise Solutions
Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC is a global technology services company that provides proven, tailored solutions and a seamless customer experience to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change. The company has two decades of experience across 25 countries and focuses on continually developing new approaches to enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. From digital innovation to streamlined operations, from enhanced security to guaranteed reliability, our products and services help businesses run better, faster and more efficiently.
