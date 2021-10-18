LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's only one media website covering the critical topics of tech at the intersection of diversity and social justice, on an international level - inter-TECH-ion®. An independent media website created by Deirdre Newman.
inter-TECH-ion delves into the crucial issues of our times – diversity and social justice. And how tech can facilitate the expansion of both.
Newman, is a long-time journalist, who previously covered startups and innovation for the Orange County Business Journal.
She was catalyzed to create inter-TECH-ion by all the injustice on display in 2020 - racial injustice, economic injustice, social injustice and public health injustice. All of which continue to permeate society on a global level, in varying degrees. And, all of which call for intelligent discourse and multi-faceted solutions, which inter-TECH-ion provides.
Before inter-TECH-ion, Newman created OC Startups Now, another independent media website that covered startups and innovation in Orange County and beyond.
inter-TECH-ion has already published articles on topics like ethics and AI; data privacy and transparency; and how tech can help produce more affordable housing.
Check out inter-TECH-ion here: https://inter-tech-ion.tech/ and its social media pages.
For more information, contact Deirdre Newman at dnewman@inter-tech-ion.tech
Media Contact
Dede Newman, inter-TECH-ion, +1 (949) 294-1728, dnewman@inter-tech-ion.tech
SOURCE inter-TECH-ion