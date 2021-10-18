LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's only one media website covering the critical topics of tech at the intersection of diversity and social justice, on an international level - inter-TECH-ion®. An independent media website created by Deirdre Newman.

inter-TECH-ion delves into the crucial issues of our times – diversity and social justice. And how tech can facilitate the expansion of both.

Newman, is a long-time journalist, who previously covered startups and innovation for the Orange County Business Journal.

She was catalyzed to create inter-TECH-ion by all the injustice on display in 2020 - racial injustice, economic injustice, social injustice and public health injustice. All of which continue to permeate society on a global level, in varying degrees. And, all of which call for intelligent discourse and multi-faceted solutions, which inter-TECH-ion provides.

Before inter-TECH-ion, Newman created OC Startups Now, another independent media website that covered startups and innovation in Orange County and beyond.

inter-TECH-ion has already published articles on topics like ethics and AI; data privacy and transparency; and how tech can help produce more affordable housing.

Check out inter-TECH-ion here: https://inter-tech-ion.tech/ and its social media pages.

For more information, contact Deirdre Newman at dnewman@inter-tech-ion.tech

Media Contact

Dede Newman, inter-TECH-ion, +1 (949) 294-1728, dnewman@inter-tech-ion.tech

 

SOURCE inter-TECH-ion

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.