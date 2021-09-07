NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The interactive fitness market in the leisure products industry is poised to grow by USD 4.81 bn during 2020-2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the interactive fitness market will progress at a CAGR of almost 7%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle, adoption of fitness-related initiatives by corporates, and product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growing popularity of other fitness activities and lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries are some of the factors limiting the market's growth in the long run.
Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Interactive Fitness Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Non-residential
- Residential
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40917
Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Axtion Technology LLC, Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC, EGYM Inc., Motion Fitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Nexersys Corp., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc., TECHNOGYM Spa, and Tonal Systems Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the interactive fitness market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Interactive Fitness Market size
- Interactive Fitness Market trends
- Interactive Fitness Market industry analysis
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
Fitness App Market by Gender, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Gymnastic Equipment Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist interactive fitness market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the interactive fitness market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the interactive fitness market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive fitness market vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market Outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising trend of exergaming
- Rising number of fitness centers and health clubs
- Adoption of multi-channel retailing
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Axtion Technology LLC
- Echelon Fitness LLC
- eGym GmbH
- Interactive Fitness Holdings LLC
- Motion Fitness LLC
- Nautilus Inc.
- Nexersys Corp.
- Peloton Interactive Inc.
- SMARTfit Inc.
- Tonal Systems Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interactive-fitness-market-featuring-axtion-technology-llc-egym-inc-among-others-to-contribute-to-the-market-growth--industry-analysis-market-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-2024--17-000-technavio-reports-301369768.html
SOURCE Technavio