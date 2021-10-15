NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interactive flat panels market size is expected to grow by USD 5.83 bn at a CAGR of 8.53% from 2021 to 2025, as per Technavio. The market has been segmented by application, display size, display type, and geography.

The interactive flat panels market is driven by the growth of e-learning. The increasing use of advanced technologies in the education sector is also anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of key Interactive Flat Panels Players:

  • BenQ Corp.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • NEC Corp.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Planar Systems Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sharp Corp.
  • ViewSonic Corp.

Interactive Flat Panels Market by Display Size

  • 60-79-inch size - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • 80-inch and above size - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Interactive Flat Panels Market by Display Type

  • Plasma and LCD flat panels - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Interactive UHD/4K flat panels - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • HD flat panels - size and forecast 2020-2025

Interactive Flat Panels Market by Application

  • Education sector - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Corporate sector - size and forecast 2020-2025

Interactive Flat Panels Market Geography Outlook

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Interactive Flat Panels Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.53%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 5.83 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.94

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BenQ Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and ViewSonic Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

