NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interactive flat panels market size is expected to grow by USD 5.83 bn at a CAGR of 8.53% from 2021 to 2025, as per Technavio. The market has been segmented by application, display size, display type, and geography.
The interactive flat panels market is driven by the growth of e-learning. The increasing use of advanced technologies in the education sector is also anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Some of key Interactive Flat Panels Players:
- BenQ Corp.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- NEC Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Planar Systems Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- ViewSonic Corp.
Interactive Flat Panels Market by Display Size
- 60-79-inch size - size and forecast 2020-2025
- 80-inch and above size - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Interactive Flat Panels Market by Display Type
- Plasma and LCD flat panels - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Interactive UHD/4K flat panels - size and forecast 2020-2025
- HD flat panels - size and forecast 2020-2025
Interactive Flat Panels Market by Application
- Education sector - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Corporate sector - size and forecast 2020-2025
Interactive Flat Panels Market Geography Outlook
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Interactive Flat Panels Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.53%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 5.83 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.94
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BenQ Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and ViewSonic Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
