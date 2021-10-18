NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The interactive kiosk market is expected to grow by USD 6.44 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.91% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acante Solutions Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross, IER SAS, Meridian Kiosks, NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., RedyRef, Rosendahl Conceptkiosk AS, and Source Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing use of cashless payment, the growing demand for smart parking, and the increasing use of analytics will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growing demand for tablet kiosks might hamper the market growth.
Interactive Kiosk Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- Retail
- Travel And Tourism
- Financial Services
- Healthcare
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Interactive Kiosk Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our interactive kiosk market report covers the following areas:
- Interactive Kiosk Market size
- Interactive Kiosk Market trends
- Interactive Kiosk Market industry analysis
Interactive Kiosk Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Interactive Kiosk Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Interactive Kiosk Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist interactive kiosk market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the interactive kiosk market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the interactive kiosk market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive kiosk market vendors
Interactive Kiosk Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 6.44 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.96
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and UAE
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
Companies profiled
Acante Solutions Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross,
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are
