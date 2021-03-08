STAMFORD, Conn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty today announced the launch of a new comparative market analysis and listing presentation tool, Presentation 360°. The new product allows agents to create a custom comparative market analysis (CMA) for clients more efficiently, complete with interactive data sets that automatically update when consulted. Presentation 360° additionally provides a complete marketing presentation for sales associates to demonstrate the firm's value proposition and unique offerings to prospective clients.
Presentation 360° is powered by Cloud CMA, a real estate software company that is partnering with a growing number of Sotheby's International Realty® affiliated firms across the premier real estate brand's global network. William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty said that the collaboration serves as another example of how the company continues to lead the way in technology through its association with the luxury brand.
The ability to create custom marketing presentations has been significantly streamlined and simplified with the arrival of Presentation 360°, by eliminating the previously more cumbersome aspects of gathering data on comparable properties, images and market statistics. Now CMAs are delivered virtually and include data that auto updates when connected to the internet, even when clients choose to review the digital presentation at a future date.
Completely mobile friendly in navigation as well as display, Presentation 360° allows agents to both create and present a CMA from their phone, tablet or laptop. Clients can also access the mobile friendly presentation on the go, whenever they want.
Among the many functionalities included in Presentation 360°, agents and clients can utilize a new geo search tool that filters listed and sold properties within proximity of clients' homes. Once an area on the map has been selected and criteria filters applied, visual graphs of comparable sales data immediately populate the report, allowing users to better make and understand property pricing recommendations and decisions.
"Presentation 360° delivers a compelling showcase of our agents' expertise and the company's unrivaled marketing strategy," said Vincent Socci, Chief Operating Officer with William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. "Every detail from how a CMA is created to how a presentation is viewed and even printed has been reengineered in Presentation 360°. The product's masterful use of data and analytics will provide agents and clients unparalleled support in devising a strategy for listing and marketing a property."
About William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
Founded in 1949, William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.9 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 26 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New York. William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 37th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at https://www.williampitt.com.
Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes nearly 1,000 offices throughout 72 countries and territories on six continents.
