HOUSTON and LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InteractiveTel, a leading provider of AI-driven communications services and customer interaction analytics, announced today at the 2022 NADA Show in Las Vegas the launch of its TotalCX Customer Experience Platform. Based on the company's patented and market-tested technology, the TotalCX solutions suite combines AI and automation with people power to help automotive dealers accelerate decision-making that results in better service, faster sales and more satisfied customers.
"Interactions between your team and your customers can mean the difference between success and failure," said Gary Graves, CEO of InteractiveTel. "That's why we've developed TotalCX, the first customer experience platform that includes the people, processes and technology dealers need to drive success and curb missed revenue opportunities."
The TotalCX end-to-end sales and service intelligence engine works with any on-premises or cloud-based phone system, including InteractiveTel's award-winning Hosted PBX. Together, they enable sales and service businesses to:
- Track Calls and Source Inbound Leads
- Monitor Sales and Service Interactions
- Record and Transcribe Calls in Real Time
- Spot Keywords and Analyze Sentiment
- Detect Mishandled Service Calls
- Identify Missed Sales Opportunities
- Act on Real-time Email and Text Alerts
- Perfect Call Performance
- Get Reports and Actionable Analytics
TotalCX uses the power of AI and automation to multiply the effectiveness of sales and service teams. Whether voice or text, TotalCX call recording and conversational AI technology capture and analyze all communications, automatically alerting stakeholders to identify and respond to service issues and sales opportunities in real time.
Uniquely, TotalCX also includes two new people-powered solutions:
- SenseiCX Call Performance Training helps trainees master the customer experience skills required to help dealers drive revenue and customer satisfaction. The service results from InteractiveTel's recent acquisition of Marcom Technologies, the automotive industry's authority for phone skills training and development for sales, service and parts.
- GuardianCX Alert Response Team employs expert call center agents to respond to alerts, get mishandled calls back on track, or save missed sales opportunities. The service utilizes a world-class domestic call center exclusively serving the automotive industry.
Learn more about TotalCX by InteractiveTel at the 2022 NADA Show, March 11-13, Booth 1857W.
About InteractiveTel
Founded in 2008, InteractiveTel is an innovator and leader in cloud-based customer interaction analytics, call tracking and communications solutions. InteractiveTel's proprietary TotalCX Customer Experience Platform combines AI and automation technology with people power to increase sales, service and profitability for organizations of all sizes and industries. InteractiveTel's exclusive technology captures and analyzes voice and text communications in real time, automatically alerting stakeholders to accelerate decision-making that improves customer experience and business results. InteractiveTel's patented AI-driven call tracking and conversation analytics solution works with any on-premises or cloud-based phone system, including the company's award-winning Hosted PBX, enabling organizations to scale more easily and collaborate more effectively. InteractiveTel's solutions are used by more than 4,000 businesses – from startups to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://interactivetel.com/.
