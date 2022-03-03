HOUSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InteractiveTel, a leading provider of AI-driven communications services and customer interaction analytics, announced the addition of three automotive industry sales leaders to drive the expansion of the company's solutions for dealers. Billy Reynolds joins InteractiveTel as Chief Sales Officer, while Jeff Humphries and Rick Wood join the company as Regional Sales Executives in the Southeast U.S.
"Billy, Jeff and Rick are a dream team with the experience and the drive to grow InteractiveTel's market share among dealers," said Gary Graves, CEO of InteractiveTel. "They believe in InteractiveTel's solutions and already are helping dealerships grow revenue with our sales and service intelligence solutions."
Reynolds comes to InteractiveTel with more than two decades of leadership experience in the automotive industry with positions in retail sales and general management and a decade as Regional Vice President for Elead/CDK Global. At InteractiveTel, Reynolds will develop and lead the company's sales team to generate long-term customer relationships and revenue growth.
"Having held nearly every role in the retail world, from car detailer to general manager, plus a decade spent growing my skills in the software space, I quickly recognize challenges and technology solutions to mitigate them," said Reynolds. "Fostering effective communication among InteractiveTel's internal teams while advocating for the best interest of our customers will be my daily goals and the keys to our ongoing success."
Humphries brings eight years of experience in the automotive industry, most recently as Regional Sales Director for Florida and the Caribbean at CDK Global. A finance and insurance specialist, Humphries knows the ins and outs of auto dealerships, having worked closely with them to align business strategies in sales, marketing and finance to improve operations and overall profitability. He prides himself on integrity, a solid work ethic and the ability to consistently recognize new market trends.
"As someone that has been on the consumer and business sides of software sales, I rarely find a solution that is as impactful as InteractiveTel's," said Humphries. "I'm excited to offer dealers a product that will provide unprecedented value while limiting the disruption of any of their existing systems or operational workflows."
Wood brings more than 30 years of retail automotive experience, most recently as a Regional Sales Director for Elead in the Southeast U.S. Having built long-lasting relationships with dealers as a consultant and friend, Wood brings the inside track on what dealers are looking for in sales solutions to his new role at InteractiveTel.
"I'm most excited about the opportunity to grow with a company that in my mind is light years ahead of the competition," said Wood. "I want to help dealers sell more vehicles and know what is going on every minute of the day inside their companies with InteractiveTel."
About InteractiveTel
Founded in 2008, InteractiveTel is an innovator and leader in cloud-based customer interaction analytics, call tracking and communications solutions. InteractiveTel's proprietary platform delivers actionable data to increase sales, service and profitability for organizations of all sizes—from small and medium business to large enterprises – in industries ranging from automotive and marine to real estate, sports and advertising agencies. InteractiveTel's exclusive technology captures and analyzes voice and text communications in real time, automatically alerting stakeholders to accelerate decision-making that improves customer experience and business results. InteractiveTel's patented AI-driven call tracking and conversation analytics solution works with any phone system, including the company's award-winning hosted PBX, enabling organizations to scale more easily and collaborate more effectively. InteractiveTel's cloud communications applications are used by more than 4,000 businesses – from startups to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://interactivetel.com/.
