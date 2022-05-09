LIMA, Peru, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS" or "the Company") (BVL/NYSE: IFS), today announced it will host a virtual investor day on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

This first-time event, held for analysts and institutional investors, will include a comprehensive overview of IFS' business strategy and an update on the Company's digital transformation and sustainability initiatives by members of the executive management team, followed by a Q&A session. Registration confirmation will be provided to individual attendees, and an invitation and a detailed agenda will be available at a later date.

For more information, please contact Rafael Borja, InspIR Group at +1-212-710-9686 or access ifsinvestorday.com

About the Company:

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS"), is a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama, and has securities listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. IFS is a leading provider of financial services in Peru. IFS' main subsidiaries are Banco Internacional del Perú, S.A.A.-Interbank ("Interbank"), Interseguro Compañía de Seguros, S.A. ("Interseguro") and Inteligo Group Corp. ("Inteligo"). Interbank is a full-service bank providing general banking services to retail and commercial customers. Interseguro is a leading insurance company, providing annuities, individual life insurance, disability insurance and survivor benefits, and mandatory traffic accident insurance. Inteligo is a fast-growing provider of wealth management services through Inteligo Bank Ltd. and Interfondos, as well as brokerage services through Inteligo SAB.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intercorp-financial-services-inc-to-host-virtual-investor-day-on-june-22-2022-301542598.html

SOURCE Intercorp Financial Services Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.