FRANKFURT, Germany, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every quality and regulatory compliance aspect of business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. The cooperation brings together Interfacing's market leading regulatory compliance technology and Deloitte's global transformational power and strategic vision for compliance and risk management.
"Our clients in heavily regulated industries like Life Sciences or Banking are looking for employee-centric compliance technology that guides their people in an intuitive and compliant way. In the universe of BPM, GRC, QMS, CMS and other technologies, we have found Interfacing to combine a number of fascinating capabilities in their products." said Dr. Christian Schiel, a Director at Deloitte leading the Life Science Risk Advisory team in Germany. "As Deloitte is building a global delivery capability for Interfacing's software technology, this cooperation will allow us to drive far more business impact for our clients."
"Cooperating with Deloitte Germany's Risk Advisory team to deliver digital quality and regulatory compliance transformation will allow us to provide the very best next generation solutions for our clients" said Mirco Thomas, Interfacing's Regional Manager for Europe. "Together, driven by our common vision of Agile Quality & Regulatory Compliance, we will unlock the full potential of digital transformation and place clients ahead of their competition in the new digital business landscape."
"Deloitte's forward-thinking approach to quality and compliance management is well aligned with Interfacing's unique data vs. document management system" says Scott Armstrong, Interfacing Managing Partner, "building off the core eQMS solution offering and architecture, Deloitte and Interfacing are cooperating on some exciting AI chatbot and Virtual Reality extensions too! The future of quality is digital!"
Interfacing will become part of Deloitte Germany's partner ecosystem, a network of cooperations that provides proprietary access to tools, technologies, and service capabilities that help Deloitte teams deliver breakthrough client results.
The cooperation represents a step-change in the way both corporations address the needs of the market in quality & regulatory compliance.
About Interfacing
Interfacing Technologies Corporation is a global leader in business and digital transformation, empowering organizations to efficiently govern business complexity through process and data-based quality, performance, and compliance management solutions. Interfacing's solutions are intuitively designed for business users, facilitating multiple organizational programs within a single platform and covering the full spectrum of automation, improvement, and governance initiatives.
About Deloitte
Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. During its 175-year history, our organization has grown tremendously in both scale and capabilities. Deloitte currently has approximately 330,000 people in more than 150 countries and territories, and serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Yet, our shared culture and mission—to make an impact that matters—remains unchanged. This is evident not only in Deloitte's work for clients, but also in our WorldClass ambition, our WorldClimate initiative and our ALL IN diversity and inclusion strategy.
