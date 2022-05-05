(PRNewsfoto/Interlink Electronics)

(PRNewsfoto/Interlink Electronics)

 By Interlink Electronics

Revenue Increased 27% From Prior Year, and 23% Sequentially From Prior Quarter

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), an industry-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) and force-sensing technologies, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Revenue for the quarter was $2.0 million, up 27% from the prior year period on increased shipments of our sensor products and solutions, and up 23% sequentially from the three months ended December 31, 2021. Gross margin increased to 62% on efficiencies from the higher volume of sales.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Amounts in thousands except per share data and percentages)



































Three months ended March 31, 



Consolidated Financial Results





2022



2021





$ ∆



% ∆



































Revenue





$

1,991



$

1,568





$

423



27.0

%

Gross profit





$

1,241



$

874





$

367



42.0

%

Gross margin







62.3

%



55.7

%











































Income (loss) from operations





$

18



$

(60)





$

78



130.0

%































Net income (loss)





$

142



$

(43)





$

185



430.2

%

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted





$

0.01



$

(0.01)





$

0.02



200.0

%

  • Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 increased 27% to $2.0 million from $1.6 million in the same year–ago period, primarily due to higher demand of our custom products in the medical market and for our standard products, offset by lower shipments of our custom products in the consumer market. Demand in the medical market continues to recover from the restrictive effects of the pandemic which previously impacted our customers' ability to install devices in hospitals, while the decrease in shipments to our consumer market customers was primarily due to a design change by one of our largest consumer products customers.
  • Gross margin increased to 62.3% in the current quarter from 55.7% in the year–ago quarter. Gross margin is impacted by our sales volume, the mix of products and customers, and production efficiencies.
  • Income/loss from operations was an operating income of $18 thousand for the first quarter of 2022, compared with an operating loss of $60 thousand in the same period in 2021. Operating income/loss was impacted by higher operating expenses in the current quarter due to increased engineering and administrative headcount and increased professional fees, and due to the prior year having included the $186 thousand benefit from forgiveness of the PPP loan.
  • In the first quarter of 2022, after–tax net income/loss was net income of $142 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $43 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the same year–ago period.
  • Interlink ended the quarter with $8.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $2.3 million in marketable securities.

"We are pleased with our quarterly results, and we continue to see an increase in commercial activity," said Steven N. Bronson, Chairman, President, and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "We are committed to expanding our sales and technical support resources to drive new customer opportunities.

"We continue to actively pursue acquisitions that are part of our accelerated growth plans," added Mr. Bronson.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry in the commercialization of its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology and has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies like the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets—including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control—providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionally they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, California, and world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, California. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's views on future financial performance and are generally identified by phrases such as "thinks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the company's industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

IR@iefsr.com

Steven N. Bronson, CEO

805-623-4184

INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)





















March 31, 



December 31, 







2022



2021







(in thousands)



ASSETS















Current assets















  Cash and cash equivalents



$

8,130



$

10,777



  Restricted cash





5





5



  Marketable securities





2,335







  Accounts receivable, net





1,300





1,080



  Inventories





799





814



  Prepaid expenses and other current assets





388





391



  Total current assets





12,957





13,067



  Property, plant and equipment, net





290





338



  Intangible assets, net





116





131



  Right-of-use assets





119





163



  Deferred tax assets





8





8



  Other assets





42





72



     Total assets



$

13,532



$

13,779



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities















  Accounts payable



$

333



$

338



  Accrued liabilities





251





507



  Lease liabilities, current





114





138



  Accrued income taxes





66





54



     Total current liabilities





764





1,037



















Long-term liabilities















  Lease liabilities, long-term





14





37



     Total long-term liabilities





14





37



     Total liabilities





778





1,074



















Stockholders' equity















  Preferred stock





2





2



  Common stock





7





7



  Additional paid-in-capital





62,552





62,552



  Accumulated other comprehensive income





103





96



  Accumulated deficit





(49,910)





(49,952)



     Total stockholders' equity





12,754





12,705



     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

13,532



$

13,779



 

INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)





































Three months ended March 31, 















2022



2021











(in thousands, except per share data)



Revenue, net















$

1,991



$

1,568



Cost of revenue

















750





694



Gross profit

















1,241





874



Operating expenses:



























  Engineering, research and development

















263





217



  Selling, general and administrative

















960





717



      Total operating expenses

















1,223





934



Income (loss) from operations

















18





(60)



  Other income (expense):



























Other income (expense), net

















155





10



Income (loss) before income taxes

















173





(50)



Income tax expense (benefit)

















31





(7)



Net income (loss)















$

142



$

(43)































Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders















$

42



$

(43)



Earnings (loss) per common share – basic and diluted















$

0.01



$

(0.01)



Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

and diluted

















6,602





6,601



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interlink-electronics-reports-first-quarter-2022-results-301541245.html

SOURCE Interlink Electronics

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.