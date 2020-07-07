CAMARILLO, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A trusted advisor and leading manufacturer of sensing, HMI, and IoT devices, Interlink Electronics (OTC: LINK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Suski to the position of chief product officer. In his new role, Suski will lead the development and launch of new products as Interlink continues to invest in R&D. Suski also will oversee Interlink's engineering team and work closely with the company's clients to develop custom solutions to meet their specific requirements.
Suski comes to Interlink from the telematics company Spireon, where he was vice president of hardware development. During his tenure, he built a team to design and manufacture IoT devices and worked with vendors to substantially cut costs. Before that, Suski was vice president of hardware development at Oblong Industries, where he worked with sensing technology like IR camera capture and motion-based gesture tracking. He has also spent time working for electronics industry giants like General Electric and Acer and holds 10 U.S. patents.
"Ed will play a vital role in our ongoing expansion efforts. We are thrilled to have found someone who brings such valuable experience to the table," says Steven N. Bronson, president and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "His prior work managing product teams in the sensing, automotive, and IoT fields gives him valuable insight into some of our most important target markets. We look forward to him leading our engineering team."
Interlink Electronics pioneered the Force Sensing Resistor® (FSR) 35 years ago. While still the FSR industry's standard-bearer, the company has expanded its scope to become a leading provider of printed electronics, HMI devices, IoT technology, and sensor solutions. In addition to a full range of standard products, Interlink also can create custom solutions for clients. Suski will work with clients to ensure that they have the support and know-how available to identify and implement the best solution for their application.
"I can't wait to roll up my sleeves, start building out more industry-leading standard offerings, and begin turning our customers' ideas into reality," says Edward Suski, Interlink's new chief product officer. "Interlink is developing in such exciting new ways, and I'm thrilled to be part of the adventure."
About Interlink Electronics
Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For nearly 35 years, Interlink Electronics has led the printed electronics industry in its commercialization of the patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology. It has provided solutions to the world's top electronics manufacturers that have focused on handheld user input, menu navigation, cursor control, and other intuitive interface technologies, including the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. The company has a proven track record of supplying human machine interface solutions for mission-critical applications in a wide range of markets, including but not limited to, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical devices. Interlink Electronics serves a world-class customer base from its corporate headquarters in Camarillo, Calif., and offices in Singapore, China, and Japan. For more information, please see our website at InterlinkElectronics.com.