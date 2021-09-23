CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intermountain Healthcare, the largest healthcare provider in the Intermountain West, is partnering with PMMC, a leading revenue cycle management company, to improve the patient experience with a digital price transparency strategy.
Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based, not-for-profit system with 24 hospitals and more than 2,400 physicians and advanced practice clinicians at about 160 clinics. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in clinical quality improvement and efficient healthcare delivery.
"As the largest integrated health network across the Intermountain West, our goals are to provide better care and help our patients achieve better health at more affordable costs," said Kerry Gillespie, CFO at Intermountain Healthcare. "This strategic partnership with PMMC is designed to create a better experience for our patients and prospective patients by educating and engaging with them about healthcare costs prior to service through our digital front door."
PMMC's online cost estimates will allow Intermountain Healthcare's patients to price shop for healthcare services with quick, accurate cost estimates directly from Intermountain's digital front door and health app – My Health+.
My Health+ brings powerful tools from across the healthcare experience into one place so it's easier and more convenient for patients to manage all aspects of their health – from booking an appointment to paying a bill.
Cost estimates are a critical part of the patient experience and give patients more control over their healthcare decisions.
"Intermountain Healthcare is an extremely innovative and nationally recognized health system that strives every day to meet the demand for high quality care at a sustainable cost," said Robby Shaul, President at PMMC. "We look forward to beginning a successful partnership and aligning with Intermountain's goal of embracing price transparency to better serve patients in Utah, Nevada, and Idaho."
Intermountain Healthcare will work in partnership with PMMC's client success team to make price shopping a reality for patients across the Intermountain West.
