NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International Consortium of Minority Cyber Professionals (ICMCP), dedicated to the academic and professional success of minority cybersecurity students and professionals, announced today that it has named Maggie Domond, CAE, PMP, CMP as its first Executive Director.
Improving diversity in cybersecurity is vital to the growth and success of the industry. Minorities and women are dangerously under-represented, and this workforce gap presents a real and significant threat to capabilities of the cybersecurity teams entrusted with guarding global technology infrastructure and ultimately the economic viability of the nation. Today, females represent only 14% of the cyber workforce. Only 6% percent of STEM workers are African American compared to 11% of the US workforce. Hispanics comprised only 7% of the STEM workforce while making up 15% of the US workforce.
The ICMCP was formed with the mission to tackle this "great cyber divide" and has hired its first Executive Director to support its rapid expansion with a host of new programs to improve cybersecurity education, diverse workforce, and economic outcomes.
"ICMCP hiring its first Executive Director shows that not only is ICMCP poised to handle the growth needed to fulfill its mission, but that it has matured to meet the needs of the industry and community it serves. Maggie Domond's background, experience, and sheer passion will enable ICMCP to handle the ever growing complexity of needs that diverse candidates require to become their best selves as cybersecurity professionals," said Larry Whiteside, Co-Founder & President, ICMCP.
Maggie will report directly to the Chairman of the Board, Julian Waits, and will also join the Executive Committee which includes Ed Adams, Treasurer; Larry Whiteside, Co-Founder & President; and Sherron Burgess, Vice President.
"I am grateful and overjoyed for the opportunity to serve as ICMCP's first executive director and will work collaboratively with the board to continue the work of achieving equality and parity for women and minorities in the cybersecurity industry," said Maggie Domond. "ICMCP is more relevant today than ever and I know we will continue to thrive and provide the transformational programs and services our members and partners deserve."
Maggie is a results-driven association executive with extensive experience in providing leadership and direction in the management of association communication and marketing strategies to maintain a strong domestic and global presence. She also specializes in fostering high levels of member involvement, satisfaction, and retention, as well as developing and diversifying the financial resources necessary to fulfill strategic plans and ensure future stability and sustainability. She previously served as Vice President of Operations at Patriots Technology Training Center, where she directed and implemented management services in a wide variety of critical areas including finance, governance, meetings, membership, marketing, and business operations. She has also held the role of Director of Meetings and Education at Heart Rhythm Society, where she prepared, developed, and monitored department budget and ensured adherence to society/finance committee guidelines and objectives.
About ICMCP
The International Consortium of Minority Cyber Professionals (ICMCP) was created as a 501(c)3 non-profit association dedicated to the academic and professional success of minority cybersecurity students and professionals. Its mission is to achieve the consistent representation of women and minorities in the cybersecurity industry through programs designed to foster recruitment, inclusion and retention – one person at a time. The ICMCP tackles the 'great cyber divide' with scholarship opportunities, diverse workforce development, innovative outreach, and mentoring programs. Learn more at http://www.icmcp.org.
