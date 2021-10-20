ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's global economy, having an internationally oriented and diverse team of experts in your corner can make the difference between business success and failure, as confirmed by recent research conducted by Workday, a leader in cloud applications for finance and HR, in partnership with Sapio.
The Workday and Sapio research found that despite the economic issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of businesses understand the importance of either maintaining or increasing their Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (ED&I) investment and introducing new initiatives to improve diversity and inclusion.
The importance of diversity and inclusion to business effectiveness is why Aidan Healy built just such a staff to service his numerous clients around the globe, fully half of them based in the United States.
"As the new Workday and Sapio research shows, business today is increasingly international, and a firm's employees must reflect this reality to reap the inherent benefits and not fall behind the times. Our team speaks a combined 25 languages, which I believe speaks volumes, to coin a phrase!" states Aidan Healy, Founder and Chairman of Healy Consultants.
Healy Consultants is an international business consultancy with a track record of excellence since 2003. The firm utilizes its global business startup and expansion expertise to advise entrepreneurs, business executives, companies, and governments around the world, including those with language and cultural differences, on international tax, compliance, and regulatory issues. Learn more at healyconsultants.com.
According to coaching expert Janine Schindler writing in Forbes, cultural diversity in the workplace is a "Win-Win" for numerous reasons, including bringing together a broad swath of different talents, experiences, and skill sets, providing creative and inventive solutions and forming an esprit de corps. She asserts that it also encourages successful cooperation in the next company venture.
Another important benefit of workplace cultural diversity is fostering a positive reputation. Companies that have a diverse workplace are often perceived as better employees and business partners. Clients and employees alike want to work with a firm that accepts and is tolerant of, all backgrounds.
Based in France, Aidan Healy counsels business and government executives from around the world on their expansion plans. Born and raised in Ireland, Healy established Healy Consultants in Singapore in 2003. He began as a consultant at Ernst & Young, Bahrain, then became an Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse Group. Healy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Finance from Dublin City University.
Global business set-up experts since 2003, Healy Consultants offers a wide variety of consulting services to companies around the globe, including Company Registration, Accounting & Tax planning, Advisory Services, Banking Solutions, Company Migration, Crypto-solutions, and Legal Solutions.
