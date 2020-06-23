MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDG's Insider Pro (https://www.idginsiderpro.com) and Computerworld (http://www.computerworld.com) announce International Paper as a 2020 Best Places to Work in IT, one of 100 top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. Organizations will be included in coverage on IDGInsiderPro.com and Computerworld.com, along with results from the 2020 Best Places to Work in IT survey.
"To make the Top 10 is tremendous recognition for a team of IT professionals, all of whom insist on excellence and delivering the best of what they do every day," said Bob Wenker, Vice President and Chief Information Officer. "Their unified response and contributions to the success of our business partners are always top of mind and unwavering indeed, and that makes me proud to be a part of this great team."
The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.
IP ranked #10 on the 2020 list for IT professionals in the large company category. The company's 1,400 IT team members deliver technology solutions for business advantage and support services to the company's 50,000 global team members, leveraging the use of information resources across 645 locations, speaking 13 languages and doing business in 44 currencies.
"As technology continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain that technology has never been more important or more challenging," said Mark Lewis, VP Audience Development at IDG's Insider Pro. "Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Place to Work in IT list share a common denominator: They create an environment that not only rewards workers with competitive compensation and benefits, but they also foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation."
About the Best Places to Work in IT
About Insider Pro
InsiderPro provides its subscribers with access to in-depth journalism, exclusive research, enterprise product reviews, hands-on advice, editor-curated special reports and feature articles on topics such as AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, analytics, network security, cyber threats, IoT, tech careers and much more. Insider Pro is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.
About Computerworld
Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available www.idg.com.
About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2019 were $22 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.