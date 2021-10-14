ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) applauds President Biden's October 13 announcement that the Port of Los Angeles will join the Port of Long Beach in expanding its operations to a 24/7 schedule. The President also said major retailers and shippers would be expanding their overnight logistics operations to complement the ports' new schedule.
"The availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers depends on an efficient supply chain," said ISEA President Charles Johnson. "The actions announced by the President to accelerate the flow of goods are welcome developments. ISEA has been concerned for months about the inability of ships to get into these critical West Coast ports in a timely manner. ISEA would also thank our supply chain partners, union and non-union alike, in this national effort."
ISEA has been participating in conversations with a variety of organizations and agencies about the consequential importance of getting high-priority safety and healthcare supplies off-loaded in a timely manner.
ISEA, in collaboration with other industry associations, communicated earlier to the White House, Congressional leaders and other Executive Branch agencies, such as the Federal Maritime Commission, the critical need to get high-priority supplies that are needed to fight COVID-19, including PPE, off of ships quickly.
"The spirit of public/private collaboration evidenced by the President's announcement is exactly what's needed now," added Johnson. "We have said before that preparedness is an ongoing, dynamic process that relies on a resilient supply chain and a readiness posture predicated on both public-sector and private-sector cooperation, coordination and accountability."
About ISEA
Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) is the trade association in the U.S. for personal protective equipment and technologies. Its member companies are world leaders in the design, manufacture, testing and distribution of protective clothing and equipment used in factories, construction sites, hospitals and clinics, farms, schools, laboratories, emergency response and in the home. Since 1933, ISEA has set the standard for the personal protective equipment industry, supporting member companies united in the goal of protecting the health and safety of people worldwide.
Media Contact
Nicole Randall, International Safety Equipment Association, 703-525-1695 x12, nrandall@safetyequipment.org
Kathleen Silverstein, On The Marc Media, 410-963-2345, kathleen@onthemarcmedia.com
SOURCE International Safety Equipment Association