In an effort to increase awareness on an evolving digital manufacturing ecosystem, ISA has partnered with event hosting platform vFairs to allow companies to scale up their factories, collaborate with their team, and keep up with the demands of smart manufacturing processes.
DURHAM, N.C., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISA is hosting its IIOT & Smart Manufacturing Virtual Conference with vFairs on March 30, 2022. This event is aimed at professionals and technicians involved in the smart manufacturing industry all over the world. The conference covers industries such as metal fabrication, automotive manufacturing, consumer good production, and many more. Interested parties can register through the event page.
This event will help professionals in the smart manufacturing and IIOT sectors scale up toward fully integrated digital manufacturing through speaker sessions, networking, and other learning opportunities. Plant managers, maintenance managers, owners, company presidents, operations managers, and manufacturing excellence professionals will hear from a diverse list of speakers discussing varied topics related to technology, software, hardware, and end users.
Attendees are provided a platform for sharing ideas and solutions to address the challenges and technologies driving the next generation of industrial operations across multiple process and discrete manufacturing sectors. One can expect case studies and other focused sessions that will cover adoption, trends, and much more surrounding smart manufacturing and IIOT. With this knowledge, companies will be able to easily scale-up their efforts for a more successful digital transformation.
"The world of IIoT and smart manufacturing can be complex and overwhelming," said ISA Executive Director Claire Ramspeck. "Part of ISA's mission is to increase technical competence, and this event will help you analyze your current ecosystem and plan the next steps on your path to fully integrated, collaborative manufacturing systems."
Muhammad Younas, CEO & Founder at vFairs, added, "It's exciting to be part of such a relevant industry. It is high time that companies integrated digital manufacturing processes into their ecosystems. We're proud that such a forward-looking industry has joined hands with vFairs for this event."
The IIOT & Smart Manufacturing Virtual Conference will take place on March 30, 2022. Tickets are available for purchase on the event page. It is relevant to note that ISA members will get a discounted price on the tickets, so fill the forms accordingly.
About ISA
The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA advances technical competence by connecting the automation community to achieve operational excellence and is the trusted provider of standards-based foundational technical resources, driving the advancement of individual careers and the overall profession. ISA develops widely used global standards; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
